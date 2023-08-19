Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and two people wounded Friday, Aug. 18.

28th and Elder Wallace

Two 18-year-old women were shot and wounded around 9 p.m. Both victims were taken to a hospital. One is in critical condition the other is in stable condition.

Unknown location

A 35-year-old woman arrived at a hospital with wounds around 11: 30 p.m. She died from her wounds.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for people responsible for Friday's violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.