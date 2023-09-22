Milwaukee shootings Friday; 3 wounded including 16-year-old

article

Three separate Milwaukee shootings wounded three people – including a 16-year-old – Friday, Sept. 22.

Police are looking for the people responsible for the violence.

42nd and Sheridan

A 16-year-old was shot just after 1 p.m. and taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police said the shooter(s) pulled up and shot at the victim from a vehicle.

Fond du Lac and Meinecke

Around 2:15 p.m., police said a 23-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police said several shots were fired, and the shooter also beat the victim.

50th and Center

A 44-year-old was shot around 3 p.m. and taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.