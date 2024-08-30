Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

One 18-year-old was killed and another was wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings on Friday, Aug. 30.

Police are still investigating what led to each shooting and looking for the people responsible.

36th and Silver Spring

An 18-year-old was shot just before 5 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

36th and Burleigh

Shortly after 7 p.m., another 18-year-old was shot. Police said the victim died at a hospital despite lifesaving attempts.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.