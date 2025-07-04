Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings July 4th; 1 dead, 4 wounded

Updated  July 4, 2025 3:02pm CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating three different shootings on Friday, July 4.
    • Police said an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said an armed robbery suspect was killed, and four other people were wounded, in shootings on Friday, July 4.

96th and Capitol

What we know:

MPD said a 33-year-old man was cleaning his gun and unintentionally fired it, striking himself and a 33-year-old victim. Both of them were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. It happened around 8 a.m.

What we don't know:

Police will refer charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. It's unclear at this time what charges may be filed.

26th and Townsend

What we know:

Two people were shot during an armed robbery around 11:15 a.m. Police said armed suspects robbed a victim and exchanged gunfire. One suspect, a 21-year-old man, died. The 20-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police are seeking the other person involved in the armed robbery. MPD said the incident will be referred to the district attorney's office.

63rd and Congress

What we know:

A 45-year-old victim was shot, taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery around 12:35 p.m.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information used in this report.

