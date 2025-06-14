Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 4 wounded

article

One person is dead and four others were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, June 13.

73rd and Fairmount

What we know:

A family is mourning the death of a 12-year-old girl who Milwaukee police said was killed after someone fired shots outside the home she was in on Friday, June 13.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. near 73rd and Fairmount. Police said she was inside a residence and was shot when someone fired a gun outside. She died at the scene.

Sherman and Roosevelt

What we know:

Milwaukee police arrested a man who they said shot two teens on the city's north side Friday morning. Now, all three face criminal charges.

Police described the shooting as "road rage." It happened near Sherman and Roosevelt shortly before 7 a.m.

Two 17-year-olds were in a stolen car when police said a man, who was trying to get the car back, shot at them. The teens made it roughly a mile before stopping and flagging down help near 47th and Congress.

Police said the 39-year-old man turned himself in and was arrested. He is not the owner of the car, but investigators said he had an "interest in the vehicle." The teens were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. Police described the shooting as "road rage."

5th and Juneau

What we know:

Around 9:05 p.m. Milwaukee police responded to the area of 5th and Juneau.

The victim, a 50-year-old, was taken to the hospital for a non-fatal gunshot wound. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown/known suspect(s).

63rd and Bobolink

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 28-year-old was shot at around 10:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD Tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.