Early Friday morning shooting in Milwaukee, 64-year-old injured

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Friday, May 10.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 2 a.m., a 64-year-old person was shot in the area of N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Auer.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.