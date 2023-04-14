Milwaukee shootings wound 2 men Friday

article

Two Milwaukee men were wounded in separate shootings Friday, April 14.

Police are looking for the people responsible for each shooting.

99th and Carmen

An 18-year-old man was shot around 11 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

44th and Glendale

Around 5:45 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.