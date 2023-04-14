Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings wound 2 men Friday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shooting scene near 44th and Glendale, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were wounded in separate shootings Friday, April 14.

Police are looking for the people responsible for each shooting.

99th and Carmen

An 18-year-old man was shot around 11 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

44th and Glendale

Around 5:45 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.