Milwaukee shootings Friday; 3 wounded

article

Separate shootings in Milwaukee wounded three people Friday, Jan. 5.

Police are looking for the responsible for each of the three shootings, one of which was the result of an argument.

13th and Lincoln

A 39-year-old was shot around 3:15 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the shooting was the result of an argument.

24th and Becher

Around 5:40 p.m., a 26-year-old was shot and wounded. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Hopkins and Hampton

A 29-year-old was shot around 7 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.