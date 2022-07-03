Milwaukee shootings: 6 injured Sunday

Police are investigating at least six shooting incidents that happened in Milwaukee Sunday, July 3.

Fond du Lac and Mill

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was injured after being struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

29th and Oklahoma

Police said shots were fired around 4:15 a.m., causing the victim to crash. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening as a result of the crash.

Scene near Fond du Lac and Denmark

Fond du Lac and Denmark

Shortly before noon Sunday, police said a Milwaukee man, 26, was injured in a shooting during a robbery – just a block from the shooting on Mill Road earlier Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

25th and Chambers

A Milwaukee man, 23, was shot and wounded during a fight Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

38th and Garfield

A Milwaukee 15-year-old boy was shot around 7:15 p.m. Sunday near 38th and Garfield after police said an argument involving a basketball game led to gunfire.

Clybourn and Layton Boulevard

A Milwaukee woman, 43, who police said was an innocent bystander, was shot Sunday night around 8:15 p.m. near Clybourn and Layton Boulevard during a fight between two groups of men.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.