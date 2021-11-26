Milwaukee shootings: 3 injured in 3 separate shootings

Police are investigating three separate shootings that left three injured Thursday night, Nov. 25 into Friday morning, Nov. 26.

Teutonia and Hampton

The victim, a 19-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw and was transported to a hospital where he is expected to survive. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 8:15 p.m. Thursday and arrived at a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

19th and Finn

The third shooting left a 41-year-old Milwaukee man injured around 2 a.m. Friday. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to all three shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

