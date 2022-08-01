Milwaukee shootings: 2 shot within half-hour at separate locations

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city that happened within a half-hour on Monday, Aug. 1.

The first happened around 1:45 p.m. near 83rd and Carmen on the city's northwest side. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a fight. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman.

About 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting near Wright Street and Teutonia Avenue. A 14-year-old boy suffered non-fatal injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials are seeking an unknown gunman.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.