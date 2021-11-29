Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings: 2 men wounded Monday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday, Nov. 29. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near Capitol Drive and Appleton Avenue. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He arrived at a local hospital. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

The second shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He arrived at a local hospital. The location of the shooting and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

 Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

