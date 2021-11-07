Milwaukee shootings: 2 dead, 3 teens injured Sunday

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shooting incidents Sunday, Nov. 7.

Two men were killed and three teens were injured as a result of the shootings.

12th and Meinecke

Around 1:40 a.m., a man between 25 and 30 years old was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at the scene. What led to the shooting is not yet known as police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.

28th and Center

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot shortly before 2 p.m. Police said he was on a porch when shots were fired and he was hit.

39th and Stark

Around 2 p.m., a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl were outside when shots were fired and they were hit. They were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

27th and Auer

A 32-year-old man was shot one time around 3:30 p.m. and died at the scene, police said. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

