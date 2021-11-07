Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings: 2 dead, 3 teens injured Sunday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:28PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee police respond to 2 fatal shootings Sunday

Milwaukee police said two men were shot and killed Sunday in separate incidents.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shooting incidents Sunday, Nov. 7.

Two men were killed and three teens were injured as a result of the shootings.

12th and Meinecke

Around 1:40 a.m., a man between 25 and 30 years old was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at the scene. What led to the shooting is not yet known as police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

28th and Center

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot shortly before 2 p.m. Police said he was on a porch when shots were fired and he was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking unknown suspects; anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

39th and Stark

Around 2 p.m., a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl were outside when shots were fired and they were hit. They were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

27th and Auer

A 32-year-old man was shot one time around 3:30 p.m. and died at the scene, police said. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.

Submit an anonymous tip

 Call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 app to remain anonymous.

Wauwatosa hotel shooting: 2 officers wounded, suspect in custody
article

Wauwatosa hotel shooting: 2 officers wounded, suspect in custody

Two Wauwatosa police officers were shot and wounded at the Radisson Hotel at N. Mayfair Road and W. North Avenue late on Saturday, Nov. 6, officials say.

Milwaukee man charged of OWI with child in vehicle
article

Milwaukee man charged of OWI with child in vehicle

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested for operating under the influence with a child under 16 in the vehicle.

Groups wants Milwaukee reckless driving declared public health crisis

A petition asking Milwaukee leaders to declare reckless driving a public health crisis has begun circulating. Advocates in Sherman Park spoke Saturday.