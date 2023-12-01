Milwaukee shooting; 35-year-old victim, undetermined location

article

Milwaukee police say a 35-year-old person was shot and wounded early Friday, Dec. 1. Where the shooting happened remains under investigation.

Officials say the victim, who was shot around 2 a.m. Friday, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are also being investigated.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.