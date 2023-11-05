Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting; 26-year-old wounded, showed up at hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old arrived at a Milwaukee hospital early on Sunday, Nov. 5 for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police say the location of the shooting and the circumstances that led to the shooting are not known at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips