Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 wounded, shooters sought

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents on Sunday, Oct. 5. In each of the incidents, the victim showed up at the hospital on their own for treatment. Police say the shooters in each of the incidents are unknown.



Three people were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 5, police say.

19th and Vienna

What we know:

The first shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 19th and Vienna. Police say a 25-year-old who was shot showed up at a hospital for treatment of injuries.

15th and North

What we know:

Milwaukee police say the second shooting on Sunday happened near 15th and North Avenue just after 10 a.m. A 41-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Pierce and Wright

What we know:

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old was shot and wounded near Pierce and Wright. Once again, the victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Call with tips

What we don't know:

Milwaukee police say in all of these shooting incidents, the circumstances that led to the gunfire and the shooter are unknown.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.