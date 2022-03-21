Milwaukee shootings: 1 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that left two women injured, one fatally, early Monday morning, March 21.

The first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near 32nd and Oriele on the city's far north side.

The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The second shooting happened near Atkinson and Glendale around 4 a.m.

During an argument, the suspect fired several shots, subsequently striking the victim.

The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in both cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

