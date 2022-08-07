Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.