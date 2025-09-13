Milwaukee shootings late Friday; 3 wounded in separate incidents

article

The Brief Three people were wounded in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 12. Police are seeking the shooter in each of the incidents. The public is urged to call in tips if they know anything about these shootings.



Unknown location

What we know:

Officials said a 30-year-old victim walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Friday. The location and time of this shooting are unknown at this time. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are also under investigation.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Teutonia and Good e

What we know:

Around 11:20 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near Teutonia and Good Hope for a shooting. A 40-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting – and they are also seeking an unknown shooter in this instance.

6200 W. Fond du Lac Avenue

What we know:

Lastly, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of N. 60th Street for a shooting. They located a 26-year-old shooting victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once again, the circumstances that led to the shooting and the shooter are unknown.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information on any of these incidents, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.