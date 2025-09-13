Milwaukee shootings late Friday; 3 wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say three people were wounded in separate shooting incidents on Friday, Sept. 12.
Unknown location
What we know:
Officials said a 30-year-old victim walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Friday. The location and time of this shooting are unknown at this time. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are also under investigation.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Teutonia and Good e
What we know:
Around 11:20 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near Teutonia and Good Hope for a shooting. A 40-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting – and they are also seeking an unknown shooter in this instance.
6200 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
What we know:
Lastly, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of N. 60th Street for a shooting. They located a 26-year-old shooting victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Once again, the circumstances that led to the shooting and the shooter are unknown.
Call with tips
What you can do:
If you have information on any of these incidents, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information for this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.