Milwaukee shooting on 27th Street viaduct; victim's vehicle struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots-fired incident that unfolded on the 27th Street viaduct on Tuesday morning, Sept. 9.
27th and St. Paul shooting
What we know:
Investigators say a person fired shots at another vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and fled the scene. The victim's vehicle was struck and then hit a curb.
Shooting scene on 27th Street viaduct, Milwaukee
After hitting the curb, the victim drove the vehicle to the area near 23rd and Rogers and then called police. No injuries were reported.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter in this case.
Shooting scene on 27th Street viaduct, Milwaukee
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.