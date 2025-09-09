Milwaukee shooting on 27th Street viaduct; victim's vehicle struck

article

The Brief Someone fired shots from one vehicle and struck a second vehicle on the 27th Street viaduct in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 9. While the second vehicle was struck by the gunfire, nobody was hit – there are no injuries. Police are asking the public for information related to this incident.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shots-fired incident that unfolded on the 27th Street viaduct on Tuesday morning, Sept. 9.

What we know:

Investigators say a person fired shots at another vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and fled the scene. The victim's vehicle was struck and then hit a curb.

After hitting the curb, the victim drove the vehicle to the area near 23rd and Rogers and then called police. No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter in this case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.