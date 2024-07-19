Milwaukee shooting Friday; 29-year-old wounded near 68th and Bobolink
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old was shot and wounded near 68th and Bobolink early Friday, July 19.
Officials say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday. During a domestic dispute, the suspect fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The shooter, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested, officials said.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.