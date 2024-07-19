Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Friday; 29-year-old wounded near 68th and Bobolink

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 19, 2024 1:21pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old was shot and wounded near 68th and Bobolink early Friday, July 19. 

Officials say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday. During a domestic dispute, the suspect fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

The shooter, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested, officials said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.