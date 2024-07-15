Milwaukee shooting; 39-year-old wounded near 35th and Courtland

article

Milwaukee police say a 39-year-old was shot and wounded on the city's northwest side on Monday evening, July 15.

Officials say the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday near 35th and Courtland. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.