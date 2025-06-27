Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 5 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that occurred on Thursday, June 26. The shootings left one dead and five wounded, including two Milwaukee police officers.

20th and Capitol

What we know:

MPD said it happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. A 17-year-old and 20-year-old were both shot.

Both went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

30th and Lisbon

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 8:36 p.m. The victim's age is currently unknown. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Scene near 30th and Lisbon, Milwaukee

Cheyenne and Darien

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating another shooting that happened around 9:20 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

25th and Garfield

What we know:

Two Milwaukee police officers were shot and injured near 25th and Garfield. The Milwaukee Police Department responded to the scene around 9 p.m. for a report of a suspect with a weapon.

Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said it got upgraded to shots fired while officers were on the way, and upon arrival, they were unexpectedly struck in an alley.

A 29-year-old officer with just over six years of experience on the job suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. A 32-year-old officer, also with just over six years of experience, is in critical condition.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.