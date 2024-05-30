Milwaukee shooting; 15-year-old shot, wounded near 11th and Locust

article

A 15-year-old was shot and wounded near 11th and Locust in Milwaukee early Thursday, May 30.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment – and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are searching for an unknown shooter.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.