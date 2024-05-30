Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting; 15-year-old shot, wounded near 11th and Locust

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 30, 2024 5:04am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old was shot and wounded near 11th and Locust in Milwaukee early Thursday, May 30.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. 

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment – and is expected to survive. 

Milwaukee police are searching for an unknown shooter. 

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.  