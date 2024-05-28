Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 injured, 1 with life-threatening injuries

article

Two people are injured, one with life-threatening injuries, after different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 28.

69th and Florist

A 21-year-old was shot just before 5 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are seeking anyone involved in the shooting.

86th and Good Hope

The shooting happened at around 2:20 p.m. A 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are looking for persons of interest involved.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.