Milwaukee shooting at Teutonia and North; 28-year-old killed

The Brief Police were dispatched to Teutonia and North early Tuesday, May 13 to investigate a fatal shooting. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers are seeking an unknown shooter.



Fatal shooting at Teutonia and North

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.