Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting at Teutonia and North; 28-year-old killed

By
Published  May 13, 2025 5:13am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Police were dispatched to Teutonia and North early Tuesday, May 13 to investigate a fatal shooting.
    • The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
    • Officers are seeking an unknown shooter.

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old person was fatally shot near Teutonia and North Avenue in Milwaukee early Tuesday, May 13. 

Fatal shooting at Teutonia and North

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews