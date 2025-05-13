Milwaukee shooting at Teutonia and North; 28-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old person was fatally shot near Teutonia and North Avenue in Milwaukee early Tuesday, May 13.
Fatal shooting at Teutonia and North
What we know:
Officials say the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.