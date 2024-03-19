Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, 4 wounded

article

Four people were shot and injured in different Milwaukee shootings that happened on Tuesday, March 19.

42nd and Mill

One person was shot around 3:20 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made.

25th and Center

Police said two 25-year-olds were injured in a shooting that happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Both were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but police said it appears to be related to a physical fight that occurred prior to the shooting.

Officials are still seeking a person of interest.

21st and Vienna

A 23-year-old was taken to the hospital for a non-fatal injury after a shooting occurred just before 7 p.m.

Police said the shooting appears to be related to an attempted robbery that occurred prior and they are seeking persons of interest.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.