Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Saturday morning, May 20.

Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

25th and Hadley

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. near 25th and Hadley. A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Teutonia and North

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1:02 a.m. near Teutonia and North. A 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken hospital and is expected to survive.

A 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been taken into custody regarding this incident. One gun has been recovered. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Fond du Lac and Hampton

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:05 a.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.