Milwaukee police arrested a woman after a shooting on the city's far northwest side early Wednesday morning, June 26.

It happened near 96th and Beatrice, just north of Brown Deer Road, around 3:50 a.m. Police said the 47-year-old victim went to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was the result of a fight, according to MPD.

Police said the suspect is 22 years old, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



