Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 5 wounded

Five people were injured in different shootings around Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

No arrests have been made.

19th and Congress

A 16-year-old was shot and wounded shortly before 5 a.m. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

22nd and National

A 19-year-old was shot and wounded around 9:40 a.m. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

84th and Hope

Two people, ages 26 and 30, were shot and wounded around 10:35 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

26th and Greenfield

Police say an unidentified victim was shot and wounded around 11:50 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.