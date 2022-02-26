Milwaukee shooting, Waukesha man injured: police

article

A Waukesha man was shot and injured in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Feb. 25.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m., and the 49-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment.

Where the shooting took place, and what led to it, are under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.