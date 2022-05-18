Milwaukee shootings: Man charged, had 2 arrest warrants out

article

A man shot and wounded in a shooting in the city’s nightlife district has been charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Marleik Brown-Jewell, 29, was charged Tuesday, May 17 and made an initial appearance later that day, according to court records.

Court filings say Milwaukee police officers found him after the shooting near Water and Highland, Friday, May 13 with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Brown-Jewell told an officer he had a gun on his right side, between his pants and underwear. He does not have a concealed carry permit.

Court records show he made an initial court appearance on the charge Tuesday, May 17, before Court Commissioner Grace Flynn.

Brown-Jewell’s bond was set at $2,500 cash. He remains in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail. A bail review hearing is set for Friday morning.

Prior offenses

At the time of the shooting, Brown-Jewell had two active arrest warrants related to two open criminal misdemeanor cases.

One warrant was for a June 2020 incident where Brown-Jewell allegedly pointed a gun at two women, threatened to kill them and followed them as they drove to a police station, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Brown-Jewell in June 2021 with disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon – but he never showed up to court, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

After his arrest last week, Flynn set a $250 cash bond in the 2021 case, as well as a September 2021 misdemeanor case.

Court files in that case say Brown-Jewell and his girlfriend were arguing as they were driving home in August 2021. According to a criminal complaint, when they got home, Brown-Jewell grabbed the woman by the neck, tried to choke her and headbutted her.

Filings say Brown-Jewell then grabbed a pole from the yard, and broke the car’s windshield. The woman called police and Brown-Jewell ran away.

He was charged two days later with misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, with domestic abuse assessments – and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Brown-Jewell also has a felony conviction after he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault in a 2010 case.

Then 17-years-old, Brown-Jewell was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while she was at a friend’s house for a sleepover.

Court records show Brown-Jewell was sentenced in November 2011 to nine months in the Milwaukee County House of Correction, with four-plus months of initial confinement and the remainder with Huber privileges and one year of probation.

The court record does not show he had any violations, and was discharged in December 2012.