Milwaukee shooting at Washington Park; 28-year-old man killed

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed near the basketball courts at Washington Park in Milwaukee on Friday evening, May 5.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 News 911 was called around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Shooting at Washington Park, Milwaukee

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788, or to remain anonymous contact the sheriff's office through the Atlas One app.