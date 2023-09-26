Milwaukee shooting; victim wounded near 23rd and Hadley

article

A 37-year-old person was shot and wounded near 23rd and Hadley in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Officials say the shooting happened just before noon on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shooting near 23rd and Hadley, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.