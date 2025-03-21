Milwaukee shooting, Vel R. Phillips and Center, police seek to ID suspect

article

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 18. It happened near Vel R. Phillips and Center shortly after 8:30 p.m. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 18. It happened at approximately 8:39 p.m. near Vel R. Phillips and Center.

Suspect sought

What we know:

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 30-40 years old, approximately 5'10" tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with the hood up, black pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.



The suspect ﬁred shots, subsequently striking the victim and ran from the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.