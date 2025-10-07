Milwaukee shooting Tuesday morning, 1 wounded

article

The Brief One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday morning, Oct. 7. The 26-year-old victim was shot near 29th and Highland. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Milwaukee's near west side Tuesday morning, Oct. 7.

29th and Highland

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said someone fired shots from a vehicle at the 26-year-old victim, who was taken to a hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation, and are looking for whoever is responsible.

Featured article

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.