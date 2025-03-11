Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 2nd and Locust; 1 wounded, 1 arrested

Published  March 11, 2025 2:46pm CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • MPD arrested a 70-year-old suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning.
    • The victim was shot near 2nd and Locust.
    • Police said the suspect was mishandling a gun when it discharged.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a 70-year-old suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning, March 11.

2nd and Locust

What we know:

MPD said a 37-year-old was shot around 11:30 a.m. and went to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Officers arrested a 70-year-old suspect, who police said was mishandling a gun when it discharged.

What's next:

MPD said it will refer charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

