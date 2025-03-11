Milwaukee shooting near 2nd and Locust; 1 wounded, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a 70-year-old suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning, March 11.
2nd and Locust
What we know:
MPD said a 37-year-old was shot around 11:30 a.m. and went to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Officers arrested a 70-year-old suspect, who police said was mishandling a gun when it discharged.
What's next:
MPD said it will refer charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.