Milwaukee shooting; accused ordered hours earlier not to possess firearm

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety for firing a gun just hours after being told by a judge that he should not possess one. The accused is Tiwan Love.

According to the criminal complaint, Love pleaded guilty on the morning of May 15 to three misdemeanor offenses -- two counts of battery and one count of disorderly conduct. As a condition of his sentence, the judge ordered Love not to possess any firearms.

Later on May 15, the complaint says police responded to the area near 35th and Villard for a shots fired call. Officers spotted blood splatter and spent 9mm casings on a sidewalk. The officers later learned that a man had been admitted to St. Joseph's Hospital for a gunshot wound -- it was the defendant.

The complaint says Love was in the backseat of a car with two others when the person in the front passenger seat said, "That's the dude at our job who was starting stuff." The driver and front passenger jumped out and "started hitting and kicking the man they saw," the complaint says. When the two started walking back to the car, the complaint says Love spotted the man who had just gotten beaten up reach into bag and "point a firearm" at the two men. Love then grabbed the driver's "firearm and pointed it towards the man. The man started shooting, the defendant felt himself get struck, and fired shots back at the man," the complaint says.

A detective reviewed pole camera video that captured the above incident. The video showed the man getting beaten up, then the driver and passenger running towards the car. The complaint says it also shows Love exit "the rear passenger seat and fires one round towards the unknown black male, then unknown black male fires multiple rounds eastbound" towards Love.

Love made his initial appearance on these new charges on Sunday, May 21. Cash bond was set at $75,000.