Milwaukee shooting Thursday night, 35-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving).
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:20 p.m., a 35-year-old was shot in the area of Teutonia and Fairmount.
The shooting victim was taken to a loca hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
