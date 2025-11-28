Milwaukee shooting Thursday night, 35-year-old injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving).

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:20 p.m., a 35-year-old was shot in the area of Teutonia and Fairmount.

The shooting victim was taken to a loca hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.