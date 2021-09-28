Teutonia and Roosevelt shooting: Milwaukee man seriously injured

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 28.

Police said the man arrived at the hospital for treatment with life-threatening injuries after he was shot near Teutonia and Roosevelt around 4:30 p.m. He is now in stable condition.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

