Milwaukee shooting: Teen wounded near 92nd and Silver Spring

Police say a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and wounded on W. Swan Circle Monday afternoon, May 29. That is near 92nd and Silver Spring.

The teen was taken to a hospital fo treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.