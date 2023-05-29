Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting: Teen wounded near 92nd and Silver Spring

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and wounded on W. Swan Circle Monday afternoon, May 29. That is near 92nd and Silver Spring. 

The teen was taken to a hospital fo treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.