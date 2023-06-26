Milwaukee shooting, teen wounded near 39th and Green Tree 

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, June 26 near 39th Street and Green Tree Road. It happened around 2:25 a.m.

Police say the victim was in his residence when shots were fired, and he was struck. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.