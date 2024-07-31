Milwaukee shooting; teen accused in deaths of 2 at Hopkins and Stark

article

A 16-year-old boy, soon to be 17, is now charged with two counts of felony murder in connection with a shooting incident in January that left two men dead on Milwaukee's north side. The accused is Zaviontae Hayes.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area of Hopkins and Stark around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering gunshot wounds. Firefighters arrived and the victim was pronounced deceased. A second shooting victim was located nearby, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.

A witness to the shooting "saw two men fighting on the sidewalk, one wearing red, one wearing black. It appeared that one man was trying to separate from the other. When the men were within about eight feet of one another, the man wearing red pulled out a gun and fired at the man in black," the complaint says. The witness went and rendered aid to the man in black.

Police investigate the Hopkins and Stark shooting scene

A detective on the scene found a .40 caliber Glock pistol near where one victim was lying. No gun was found by the second victim. The complaint says "four 9mm casings and ten .40 caliber casings were recovered in the area."

Surveillance video from a mounted camera near the crime scene was recovered by investigators. The complaint says the video "shows that just before the shooting, a black Kia van stops in the street, a man wearing red exits, and the man in red walks off camera. The van goes out of camera view and soon circles back to within camera view."

Investigators spoke with a person who knew one of the shooting victims -- and was in the Kia van before the shooting. This person said "the van was being driven by the defendant," the complaint says. The person said they saw a man carrying a backpack (one of the shooting victims) and wanted to rob that person. The second shooting victim was also in the back of the Kia and "asked the defendant to stop and let him out so he could do the robbery. The defendant stopped and let out (the second victim). The van drove a short ways down the street, and they heard shots. The van then went back and stopped near (the second victim), who was now lying on the pavement. One of the passengers got out of the van, took (the second victim's) gun and got back into the van. The defendant then drove the van away, leaving (the second shooting victim) lying there," the complaint says.

Hayes made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, July 27. Cash bond was set at $75,000.