Milwaukee police: Shooting, tactical situation suspect dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a shooting led to a tactical situation on the city's north side Thursday afternoon. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
It happened near 93rd and Carmen around 12:50 p.m. Police said the 67-year-old victim was shot during a domestic argument, taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Law enforcement set up a tactical situation. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation remains ongoing.
