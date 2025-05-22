Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Shooting, tactical situation suspect dead

Published  May 22, 2025 4:12pm CDT
Police scene near 93rd and Carmen

    • Milwaukee police responded to a domestic shooting on Thursday afternoon.
    • The shooting led to a tactical situation near 93rd and Carmen.
    • Police said the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a shooting led to a tactical situation on the city's north side Thursday afternoon. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It happened near 93rd and Carmen around 12:50 p.m. Police said the 67-year-old victim was shot during a domestic argument, taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

Law enforcement set up a tactical situation. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.


 


 

