article

The Brief Milwaukee police responded to a domestic shooting on Thursday afternoon. The shooting led to a tactical situation near 93rd and Carmen. Police said the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Milwaukee police said a shooting led to a tactical situation on the city's north side Thursday afternoon. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What they're saying:

It happened near 93rd and Carmen around 12:50 p.m. Police said the 67-year-old victim was shot during a domestic argument, taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Law enforcement set up a tactical situation. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.







