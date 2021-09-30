Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near 103rd and Silver Spring, Milwaukee police seek 3

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Suspects in shooting near 103rd and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects in a shooting on the northwest side – and has asked for the public's help to identify them.

Police said the suspects – all described as African-American men in their 20s – were involved in a fight when they fired shots and subsequently hit a victim. It happened near 103rd and Silver Spring on Sept. 13.

The suspect wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants with designs on them was armed with a gun, police said.

A suspect vehicle is described as black with four doors and tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

