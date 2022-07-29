Milwaukee shooting suspect; police ask for help with ID

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 21 near Atkinson and Teutonia. It happened at approximately 5:20 p.m.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 16-21 years of age with dread lock style black hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt labeled "Boyz N The Hood", black pants, black shoes, a black baseball style hat, and carrying a black shoulder bag. He was armed with a handgun.

The suspect fired shots and subsequently struck the victim. The suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.