Milwaukee shooting suspect; police ask for help with ID

Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened on Nov. 16 around 10:45 a.m. near 35th and Burleigh.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 25-35-years-old and had a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a handgun.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late 1990’s maroon Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

The suspect intentionally fired several shots at the victim, subsequently striking him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

