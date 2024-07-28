Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 5 teenagers shot

article

Five teenagers were shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 28.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 5 a.m. near 92nd and Silver Spring.

A 17-year-old, 15-year-old, 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds were shot and went to the hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.