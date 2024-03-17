Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 1 injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday, March 17.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 10:50 a.m. near Villard and Appleton.

A 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and police said is expected to survive. Officials still seek persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.