1 killed, 2 injured in Milwaukee overnight shooting

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee in the early morning of Sunday, Jan. 28.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near Baldwin and Fond du Lac.

A 26-year-old died at the scene, and two other people arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say the shooting appears to be related to a physical altercation that happened beforehand.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.